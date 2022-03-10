Add a delicate yet delightful scent to your skin with Heavenly Coconut Crème™ Fragrance Mist from Vitabath®. This heavenly body spray will set your heart aflutter and make you feel as though you're surrounded by creamy coconut clouds. The unique fragrance combines the tropical notes of rich coconut with warm vanilla and spun sugar. It's subtly sweet without ever being overpowering. In fact, this fragrance mist has a weightless formula that feels as light as air on your skin.

This means you can indulge in Vitabath Heavenly Coconut Crème™ Fragrance Mist revitalizing your skin each day. The body spray is enriched with vitamins A, B3, C, E and provitamin B5 to condition the skin and improve its overall texture and appearance. It's also enriched with our superfruit blend of extracts from acai berry, pomegranate, green tea and more to help restore and protect skin with antioxidant power. Enjoy adding this heavenly fragrance to your daily beauty and skin care routine.