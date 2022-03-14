LAVENDER CHAMOMILE Body Cream with lavender extract



A perfect combination for peaceful bliss. Calming lavender blends beautifully with chamomile and creamy warm vanilla to soothe away the stress of a long day.



Clinically proven to improve skin moisture by 82%! Drench your skin with this ultra-rich moisturizing formula designed to leave skin feeling nourished, silky smooth and incredibly soft. Our Body Cream is infused with:

Shea Butter, Cocoa Butter & Coconut Oil for intense moisture

Antioxidant rich superfruits: Acai, Goji, Coffee, Noni, Pomegranate, Green Tea & Mangosteen

Skin conditioning Vitamins: A, B3, C, E & Pro-Vitamin B5