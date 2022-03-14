Hover to Zoom
Vitabath® Lavender Chamomile Body Cream
8 ozUPC: 0069170256669
LAVENDER CHAMOMILE Body Cream with lavender extract
A perfect combination for peaceful bliss. Calming lavender blends beautifully with chamomile and creamy warm vanilla to soothe away the stress of a long day.
Clinically proven to improve skin moisture by 82%! Drench your skin with this ultra-rich moisturizing formula designed to leave skin feeling nourished, silky smooth and incredibly soft. Our Body Cream is infused with:
- Shea Butter, Cocoa Butter & Coconut Oil for intense moisture
- Antioxidant rich superfruits: Acai, Goji, Coffee, Noni, Pomegranate, Green Tea & Mangosteen
- Skin conditioning Vitamins: A, B3, C, E & Pro-Vitamin B5