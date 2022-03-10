Hover to Zoom
Vitabath® Lavender Chamomile Body Wash
10 fl ozUPC: 0069170256654
Product Details
LAVENDER CHAMOMILE PARABEN & DYE FREE Moisturizing Body Wash with lavender extract
A perfect combination for peaceful bliss. Calming lavender blends beautifully with chamomile and creamy warm vanilla to soothe away the stress of a long day.
This enhanced Paraben Free formula was created to moisturize and revive your skin with our special blend:
- Antioxidant rich superfruits: Acai, Goji, Coffee, Noni, Pomegranate, Green Tea & Mangosteen
- Skin conditioning Vitamins: A, B3, C, E & Pro-Vitamin B5