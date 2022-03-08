Soak your woes away with the Vitabath Lavender Chamomile Bubble Bath. Immerse yourself in the soothing scent of lavender blended with calming chamomile and creamy warm vanilla, all in a tub billowing with blissful bubbles. This sudsy, rich, long-lasting bubble bath formula is enhanced with a lush blend of vitamins A, B3, C, E, and Pro-Vitamin B5. If that's not enough to soothe your body and soul, we top off the blend with additional enrichment from a superfruit blend of goji, acai, coffee, noni, pomegranate, green tea, and mangosteen. The vitamin and superfruit blend provide the perfect potion for nourishing and reviving your skin. To keep your skin even healthier, we steer clear of additives that are known to be damaging or harmful. That means our lavender chamomile bubble bath is free of parabens, phenoxyethanol, silicones, phthalates, gluten, soy, and dyes.