This moisturizing body wash features a fun and fruity scent, with sparkling peach prosecco infused with juicy red pomegranate and a touch of orange flower and pink apple blossoms. In addition to providing a flirty, energetic vibe, Pomegranate Bellini Blush Body Wash does amazing things for your skin. Our skin-enhancing body wash formula was specifically designed to moisturize and revive your skin with a blend of superfruits and vitamins. The antioxidant-rich superfruits include noni, mangosteen, acai, coffee, green tea, and pomegranate. The vitamins include A, B3, C, E, and pro-vitamin B5. Just as important as what we put into our body wash is what we leave out. The Vitabath paraben-free body wash is also free of dyes, phthalates, and propylene glycol. It's not tested on animals, and it's made with pride in Canada.