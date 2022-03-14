Take time for yourself and relax in a tub full of super billowy blissful bubbles. This paraben-free bubble bath features a fun and fruity scent, with sparkling peach prosecco infused with juicy red pomegranate and a touch of orange flower and pink apple blossoms.



This sudsy, rich, long-lasting formula is enhanced with a lush blend of Vitamins A, B3, C, E & Pro Vitamin B5 and further enriched with our Superfruit blend of Acai, Goji, Coffee, Noni, Pomegranate, Green Tea & Mangosteen to nourish and revive your skin.