Celebrate you with this fun and fruity blend of sparkling peach prosecco infused with juicy red pomegranate, a touch of sweet orange flower and pink apple blossoms.

Vitabath® Pomegranate Bellini Blush™ Fragrance Mist is a revitalizing, weightless formula enriched with our Antioxidant rich superfruit blend of Acai, Goji, Coffee, Noni, Pomegranate, Green Tea & Mangosteen and infused with skin conditioning nutrients like Vitamins A, B3, C, E & Pro-Vitamin B5 to help keep skin feeling healthy, happy and flirty!