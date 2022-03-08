Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Vitabath® Pomegranate Bellini Blush™ Fragrance Mist
8 fl ozUPC: 0069170256685
Purchase Options
Product Details
Celebrate you with this fun and fruity blend of sparkling peach prosecco infused with juicy red pomegranate, a touch of sweet orange flower and pink apple blossoms.
Vitabath® Pomegranate Bellini Blush™ Fragrance Mist is a revitalizing, weightless formula enriched with our Antioxidant rich superfruit blend of Acai, Goji, Coffee, Noni, Pomegranate, Green Tea & Mangosteen and infused with skin conditioning nutrients like Vitamins A, B3, C, E & Pro-Vitamin B5 to help keep skin feeling healthy, happy and flirty!