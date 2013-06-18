Vitafusion Fiber Well Sugar Free Gummies
Product Details
Vitafusion Fiber Well Gummy Vitamins are digestive gummies that help you get the fiber you may need to support digestive health with 5 grams of prebiotic fiber in each delicious, sugar-free gummy serving. Vitafusion Fiber Well gummies, no sugar, come in three delicious natural fruit flavors – peach, strawberry, and blackberry, so you can enjoy the benefits of eating super high fiber foods. Take a fruitful step toward a healthier, happier world with America’s #1 gummy vitamin brand. Vitamin Better!
- Each delicious, sugar-free serving provides 5g of prebiotic fiber.
- Aids Digestive Health
- Supports Regularity
- Contains NO high-fructose corn syrup, NO gluten and NO synthetic (FD&C) dyes
- Recipient of the 2018 ChefsBest Excellence Award. The ChefsBest Excellence Award is awarded to brands that surpass quality standards established by independent professional chefs.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Polydextrose , Xylitol , Gelatin , Flavors Natural , Malic Acid , Flavors Natural , Colors ( Carrots Purple Juice Concentrate , Carrots Concentrate , Blueberries Concentrate , Annatto Extract ) , Sucralose , Coconut Oil Fractionated , Beeswax
Allergen Info
May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Molluscs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,CONTAINS TRACES OF TREE NUTS, I.E. ALMONDS, VARIOUS KINDS OF TREE NUTS.
Disclaimer
