Vitanica Adrenal Assist™
Product Details
Formulated by Dr. Tori Hudson, a Naturopathic Physician specializing in women''s natural health.
Adrenal Assist provides key nutrients and botanicals to support adrenal response to stress and support the ability to adapt to stressors and restore balance.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Vitamin C , Vitamin B5 , Magnesium , Vitamin B6 , Zinc , Rhodiola Rosea Root Extract , Astragalus Root ( Astragalus Membranaceus ) , Maca Root ( Lepidium Meyenii ) , Ashwagandha Root Extract ( Withania somnifera ) , Holy Basil Leaf Extract ( Ocimum Sanctum ) , Panax Ginseng Root Extract ( Panex Spp ) , Schizandra Berry ( Schisandra Chinensis ) , Eleutherococcus Senticosus Extract . Other Ingredients : Vegetarian Capsule , Cellulose , Water
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
