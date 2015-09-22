Vitanica Adrenal Assist™ Perspective: front
Vitanica Adrenal Assist™

90 Vegetarian CapsulesUPC: 0070811802294
Product Details

Formulated by Dr. Tori Hudson, a Naturopathic Physician specializing in women''s natural health.

Adrenal Assist provides key nutrients and botanicals to support adrenal response to stress and support the ability to adapt to stressors and restore balance.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Ingredients
Vitamin C , Vitamin B5 , Magnesium , Vitamin B6 , Zinc , Rhodiola Rosea Root Extract , Astragalus Root ( Astragalus Membranaceus ) , Maca Root ( Lepidium Meyenii ) , Ashwagandha Root Extract ( Withania somnifera ) , Holy Basil Leaf Extract ( Ocimum Sanctum ) , Panax Ginseng Root Extract ( Panex Spp ) , Schizandra Berry ( Schisandra Chinensis ) , Eleutherococcus Senticosus Extract . Other Ingredients : Vegetarian Capsule , Cellulose , Water

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

