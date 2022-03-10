Vitanica Breast Cycle Blend Dietary Supplement Vegetarian Capsules Perspective: front
Vitanica Breast Cycle Blend Dietary Supplement Vegetarian Capsules

60 ctUPC: 0070811802035
Breast Cycle Blend is designed to support the normal physiological responses of the breast to cyclic hormonal changes.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Vitamin A , Pro Vitamin A , Vegetarian Capsule ( Cellulose , Water ) , L-Leucine , Silica . , Borage Seed Oil Extract , Borago officinalis , Dandelion Leaf Extract ( 4 : 1 ) Taraxacum officinale , Iodine , Vitamin E , Chaste Tree Berry Extract , Vitex agnus castus

Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Shellfish,Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

