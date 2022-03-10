Vitanica Breast Cycle Blend Dietary Supplement Vegetarian Capsules
Product Details
Breast Cycle Blend is designed to support the normal physiological responses of the breast to cyclic hormonal changes.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Vitamin A , Pro Vitamin A , Vegetarian Capsule ( Cellulose , Water ) , L-Leucine , Silica . , Borage Seed Oil Extract , Borago officinalis , Dandelion Leaf Extract ( 4 : 1 ) Taraxacum officinale , Iodine , Vitamin E , Chaste Tree Berry Extract , Vitex agnus castus
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Shellfish,Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More