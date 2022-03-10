Vitanica Cramp Bark Extra Menstrual Support Supplement Vegetarian Capsules
Product Details
Vitanica Cramp Bark Extra combines science based and traditional herbs along with nutrients to support healthy uterine tissues during menses.*
- Suitable for Vegetarians and Vegans
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Rutin , Cramp Bark ( Viburnum Opulus ) , Valerian Root ( Valeriana Officinalis ) , Black Cohosh Root ( Cimicifuga racemosa ) , Ginger Root ( Zingiber officinale ) , Other Ingredients : Vegetarian Capsule ( Cellulose and Water ) , L-Leucine .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More