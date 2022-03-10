Vitanica Cramp Bark Extra Menstrual Support Supplement Vegetarian Capsules Perspective: front
Vitanica Cramp Bark Extra Menstrual Support Supplement Vegetarian Capsules

60 ctUPC: 0070811802025
Product Details

Vitanica Cramp Bark Extra combines science based and traditional herbs along with nutrients to support healthy uterine tissues during menses.*

  • Suitable for Vegetarians and Vegans

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
20.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg16%
Vitamin C0mg1250%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Rutin , Cramp Bark ( Viburnum Opulus ) , Valerian Root ( Valeriana Officinalis ) , Black Cohosh Root ( Cimicifuga racemosa ) , Ginger Root ( Zingiber officinale ) , Other Ingredients : Vegetarian Capsule ( Cellulose and Water ) , L-Leucine .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
