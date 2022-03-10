Vitanica Cranstat Extra Urinary Tract Support Capsules Perspective: front
Vitanica Cranstat Extra Urinary Tract Support Capsules

60 ctUPC: 0070811802070
Vitanica Cranstat Extra is an herbal formula combining science and traditional herbal knowledge to promote and support healthy bladder and urinary tract issue.*

  • Urinary Tract Support*
  • Formulated By Dr. Tori Hudson
  • CranStat Extra is Suitable for Vegetarians and Vegans

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.