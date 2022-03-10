Formulated by Dr. Tori Hudson, a Naturopathic Physician specializing in women's natural health.

Dopamine Assist supports the body's natural production of dopamine, one of the body's primary catecholamines, and essential for balanced central nervous system function in the areas of motivation, attention, learning, mood and sleep.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.