Vitanica Dopamine Assist Vegetarian Capsules

60 ctUPC: 0070811802355
Product Details

Formulated by Dr. Tori Hudson, a Naturopathic Physician specializing in women's natural health.

Dopamine Assist supports the body's natural production of dopamine, one of the body's primary catecholamines, and essential for balanced central nervous system function in the areas of motivation, attention, learning, mood and sleep.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
L Tyrosine , Folate , Green Tea Leaf Extract , Velvet Bean ( Mucuna Pruriens ) Seed Extract , Quercetin , Vitamin B6 , Vegetarian Capsule ( Cellulose and Water ) , L Leucine .

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives. Free from Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Shellfish,Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
