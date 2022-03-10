Vitanica Dopamine Assist Vegetarian Capsules
Product Details
Formulated by Dr. Tori Hudson, a Naturopathic Physician specializing in women's natural health.
Dopamine Assist supports the body's natural production of dopamine, one of the body's primary catecholamines, and essential for balanced central nervous system function in the areas of motivation, attention, learning, mood and sleep.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
L Tyrosine , Folate , Green Tea Leaf Extract , Velvet Bean ( Mucuna Pruriens ) Seed Extract , Quercetin , Vitamin B6 , Vegetarian Capsule ( Cellulose and Water ) , L Leucine .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives. Free from Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Shellfish,Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
