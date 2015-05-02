Vitanica FemEcology Dietary Supplement Vegetarian Capsules Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Vitanica FemEcology Dietary Supplement Vegetarian Capsules

30 ctUPC: 0070811802315
Purchase Options

Product Details

FemEcology is a blend of researched probiotic species that support the maintenance of healthy vaginal immunity, pH and ecology of microflora.* Also beneficial for overall intestinal ecology.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Lactobacillus acidophilus , Lactobacillus Plantarum , Lactobacillus Salivarius , Lactobacillus Rhamnosus , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose , Water , Silicon Dioxide , L-Leucine

Allergen Info
May contain Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More