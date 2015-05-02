Vitanica FemEcology Dietary Supplement Vegetarian Capsules
Product Details
FemEcology is a blend of researched probiotic species that support the maintenance of healthy vaginal immunity, pH and ecology of microflora.* Also beneficial for overall intestinal ecology.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Lactobacillus acidophilus , Lactobacillus Plantarum , Lactobacillus Salivarius , Lactobacillus Rhamnosus , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose , Water , Silicon Dioxide , L-Leucine
Allergen Info
May contain Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
