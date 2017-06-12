Vitanica GABA Ease Dietary Supplement Vegetarian Capsules
Product Details
GABA Ease provides nutrients and botanicals promoting a calming effect for occasional nervous tension and hormonal irritability.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Vitamin B6 ( HCl ) , Gaba ( Gamma-aminobutyric Acid ) , L-Theanine , Passionflower Leaf and Stem Extract ( Passiflora incarnata ) , Hops Flower Extract ( Humulus lupulus ) , Skullcap Leaf and Stem Extract ( Scutellaria Lateriflora ) . Other Ingredients : Vegetarian Capsule , Cellulose , Water , L-Leucine , Silica
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.