Vitanica Iron Tonic™ Blackberry
Product Details
Formulated by Dr. Tori Hudson, a Naturopathic Physician specializing in women''s natural health.
Iron tonic is a daily blackberry Tasty Tonic® promoting healthy iron stores and absorption with a natural, gentle form of iron and several key herbs.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Yellow Dock Root ( Rumex Crispus ) , Red Raspberry Leaf ( Rubus Idaeus ) , Lemongrass Herb ( Cymbopogon Citratus ) , Beet Root Juice ( Beta Vulgaris ) , Stevia Leaf Extract ( Stevia rebaudiana ) , Vegetable Glycerin , Deionized Water , Blackberry Juice Concentrate , Mixed Berry Natural Flavor .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
