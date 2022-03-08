Vitanica Mood Tonic Peach Mood Support Supplement
Product Details
Peach flavored Mood Tonic is a synergistic botanical supporting positive mood and promoting relief of agitation, tension and stress.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Lemon Balm Herb ( Melissa Officinalis ) , St John’s Wort Flower ( Hypericum Perforatum ) , Passion Flower Herb ( Passiflora incarnata ) , Rhodiola Rosea Root , Stevia Leaf Extract ( Stevia Rebausiana ) , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Glycerin , Deionized Water , Natural Peach Flavoring , Orange Flavoring .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
