Vitanica Nausea Ease™ Perspective: front
Vitanica Nausea Ease™

60 Vegetarian CapsulesUPC: 0070811802170
Formulated by Dr. Tori Hudson, a Naturopathic Physician specializing in women''s natural health.

Nausea Ease™ promotes relief during pregnancy-related morning sickness and nausea, and also promotes normal digestive and gastrointestinal functions.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Vitamin C , Vitamin K1 , Vitamin B6 , Ginger Root Extract ( Zingiber officinale ) , Peppermint Leaf ( Mentha Piperita ) , Lemon Balm Leaf ( Melissa Officinalis ) . Other Ingredients : Vegetarian Capsule ( Cellulose and Water ) .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.