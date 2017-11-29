Hover to Zoom
Vitanica PMS Tonic™ Vanilla-Hazelnut
4 ozUPC: 0070811802023
Purchase Options
Product Details
PMS Tonic promotes relief from common premenstrual symptoms, utilizing botanicals to support the balance of hormonal and neurochemistry mechanisms involved, all in a tasty blend that is easy to take on a daily basis for month-long balance.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.