Vitanica Pregnancy Prep Dietary Supplement Vegetarian Capsules
Product Details
Pregnancy Prep contains high quality herbs in support of a healthy reproductive system.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Tribulus Terrestris Extract , Rhodiola Rosea Root Extract , Chaste Tree Berry Extract , Chaste Tree Berry Extract ( Vitex agnus castus ) , Red Raspberry Leaf ( Rubus Idaeus ) , Alfalfa Herb Extract ( 5% : Saponins ) ( Medicago Sativa ) , Dong Quai Root Extract ( Angelica Sinensis ) , Motherwort Herb Extract ( Leonurus Cardiaca ) , Maca Root Extract ( Lepidium Peruvianum ) , Amylase , Protease , Lipase , Cellulase , Lactose , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose , Water , L Leucine .
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Lactose.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More