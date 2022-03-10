Vitanica Pregnancy Prep Dietary Supplement Vegetarian Capsules Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Vitanica Pregnancy Prep Dietary Supplement Vegetarian Capsules

60 ctUPC: 0070811802235
Purchase Options

Product Details

Pregnancy Prep contains high quality herbs in support of a healthy reproductive system.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Tribulus Terrestris Extract , Rhodiola Rosea Root Extract , Chaste Tree Berry Extract , Chaste Tree Berry Extract ( Vitex agnus castus ) , Red Raspberry Leaf ( Rubus Idaeus ) , Alfalfa Herb Extract ( 5% : Saponins ) ( Medicago Sativa ) , Dong Quai Root Extract ( Angelica Sinensis ) , Motherwort Herb Extract ( Leonurus Cardiaca ) , Maca Root Extract ( Lepidium Peruvianum ) , Amylase , Protease , Lipase , Cellulase , Lactose , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose , Water , L Leucine .

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Lactose.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More