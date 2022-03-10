Vitanica Rhodiola Dietary Supplement Vegetarian Capsules
Product Details
Rhodiola has a broad range of action, promoting mental and physical stamina, hormonal harmony and immune support, especially in times of stress.* Contains both the extract and the whole root.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Rhodiola Rosea Root Extract ( 3% : Rosavins , 1% : Salidroside ) , Rhodiola Rosea Root , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose , L Leucine , Water .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
