Vitanica Tasty Tonics Chai Spice Adrenal Tonic
Product Details
Vitanica Tasty Tonics Chai Spice Adrenal Tonic is a daily herbal chai spice-tasting tonic promoting adaptation to stress and maintaining health in times of stress.*
- Chai Spice Adrenal Support*
- Formulated by Dr. Tori Hudson
- This Product Contains No Common Allergens
- Suitable for Vegetarians and Vegans
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Maca Root ( Lepidium Peruvianum ) , Ashwagandha Root ( Withania somnifera ) , Rhodiola Rosea Root , Stevia Leaf Extract ( Stevia rebaudiana ) , Other Ingredients : Deionized Water , Vegetable Glycerin , Vanilla Natural Flavor , Essential Oils Of : Cinnamon , Cardamom , Fennel .
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More