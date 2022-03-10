Vitanica Tasty Tonics Chai Spice Adrenal Tonic Perspective: front
Vitanica Tasty Tonics Chai Spice Adrenal Tonic

4 ozUPC: 0070811802341
Product Details

Vitanica Tasty Tonics Chai Spice Adrenal Tonic is a daily herbal chai spice-tasting tonic promoting adaptation to stress and maintaining health in times of stress.*

  • Chai Spice Adrenal Support*
  • Formulated by Dr. Tori Hudson
  • This Product Contains No Common Allergens
  • Suitable for Vegetarians and Vegans

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
24.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Ingredients
Maca Root ( Lepidium Peruvianum ) , Ashwagandha Root ( Withania somnifera ) , Rhodiola Rosea Root , Stevia Leaf Extract ( Stevia rebaudiana ) , Other Ingredients : Deionized Water , Vegetable Glycerin , Vanilla Natural Flavor , Essential Oils Of : Cinnamon , Cardamom , Fennel .

Allergen Info
Disclaimer
