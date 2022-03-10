Vitanica Tasty Tonics Chai Spice Adrenal Tonic is a daily herbal chai spice-tasting tonic promoting adaptation to stress and maintaining health in times of stress.*

Chai Spice Adrenal Support*

Formulated by Dr. Tori Hudson

This Product Contains No Common Allergens

Suitable for Vegetarians and Vegans

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.