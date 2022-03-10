Vitanica Tasty Tonics Ginger Turmeric Tonic
Product Details
Vitanica Tasty Tonics Ginger Turmeric Tonic isa tasteful way to support the body's normal and healthy inflammation response.*
- Ginger Turmeric Antioxidant
- Suitable for Women or Men
- This Product Contains No Common Allergens
- Suitable for Vegetarians and Vegans
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Turmeric Root ( Curcuma Longa ) , Black Pepper Fruit Extract ( Piper Nigrum ) , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Glycerin , Deionized Water , Ginger Essential Oil .
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
