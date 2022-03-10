Vitanica ThyroFem™ Thyroid Support
Product Details
Formulated by Dr. Tori Hudson, a Naturopathic Physician specializing in women''s natural health.
ThyroFem provides key nutrients and botanicals to support healthy thyroid function.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Vitamin C , Vitamin E , Vitamin B12 , Iodine , Zinc , Copper , Selenium , L-Tyrosine , Ashwagandha Root Extract ( Withania somnifera ) , Rhodiola Rosea Root Extract , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose , Water
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More