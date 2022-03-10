Vitanica Women's Phase I™ Premenstrual Support Perspective: front
Vitanica Women's Phase I™ Premenstrual Support

60 Vegetarian CapsulesUPC: 0070811802020
Formulated by Dr. Tori Hudson, a Naturopathic Physician specializing in women''s natural health.

Women''s Phase I combines clinical experience with nutritional and botanical research to support a balanced premenstrual time.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg5%
Ingredients
Borage Seed Oil Extract ( Borago officinalis ) , Wild Yam Root ( Dioscorea Villosa ) , Dandelion Leaf ( Taraxacum officinale ) , Dong Quai Root ( Angelica Sinensis ) , Passionflower Extract ( Passiflora incarnata ) , St John's Wort Tops ( Hypericum Perforatum ) , Chaste Tree Berry ( Vitex agnus castus ) , Chaste Tree Berry Extract ( Vitex agnus castus ) , Ginkgo Leaf Extract ( Ginkgo Biloba ) , Other Ingredients : Vegetarian Capsule ( Cellulose and Water ) .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
