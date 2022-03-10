Vitanica Women's Phase I™ Premenstrual Support
Product Details
Formulated by Dr. Tori Hudson, a Naturopathic Physician specializing in women''s natural health.
Women''s Phase I combines clinical experience with nutritional and botanical research to support a balanced premenstrual time.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Borage Seed Oil Extract ( Borago officinalis ) , Wild Yam Root ( Dioscorea Villosa ) , Dandelion Leaf ( Taraxacum officinale ) , Dong Quai Root ( Angelica Sinensis ) , Passionflower Extract ( Passiflora incarnata ) , St John's Wort Tops ( Hypericum Perforatum ) , Chaste Tree Berry ( Vitex agnus castus ) , Chaste Tree Berry Extract ( Vitex agnus castus ) , Ginkgo Leaf Extract ( Ginkgo Biloba ) , Other Ingredients : Vegetarian Capsule ( Cellulose and Water ) .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
