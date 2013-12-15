Hover to Zoom
Vitanica Women's Phase II® Menopause Support
90 Vegetarian CapsulesUPC: 0070811802015
Purchase Options
Product Details
Formulated by Dr. Tori Hudson, a Naturopathic Physician specializing in women''s natural health.
Women''s Phase II provides a broadly acting combination of herbs for the perimenopausal or menopausal woman for balancing support and symptom relief.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.