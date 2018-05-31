Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Vlasic Baby Wholes Kosher Dill Pickles
24 fl ozUPC: 0005410000170
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 6
Product Details
Big crunch - since 1942.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
14.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium280mg12%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Cucumbers , Water , Distilled Vinegar , Salt , Calcium Chloride , Polysorbate 80 , Natural Flavor , Yellow 5 , Potassium Metabisulfite ( Preservative ) .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More