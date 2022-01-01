Set up your mobile phone for streaming, videoconferencing, or video recording anywhere, with this Volkano Insta versatile floor standing tripod. You can easily adjust the height or orientation, and it folds down to only 24 for easy transportation. Holds any phone up to 6.7.

Extends up to 6.89ft high

Folds down to only 26.38in for easy transportation

Holds any phone up to 6.3 Inch

Anodised Aluminium construction

Multiple height adjustment

Vertical or horizontal orientation