Volkano Insta Series Floor Tripod Phone Holder
1 ctUPC: 0600954546074
Product Details
Set up your mobile phone for streaming, videoconferencing, or video recording anywhere, with this Volkano Insta versatile floor standing tripod. You can easily adjust the height or orientation, and it folds down to only 24 for easy transportation. Holds any phone up to 6.7.
- Extends up to 6.89ft high
- Folds down to only 26.38in for easy transportation
- Holds any phone up to 6.3 Inch
- Anodised Aluminium construction
- Multiple height adjustment
- Vertical or horizontal orientation