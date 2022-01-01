The Volkano Insta series home vlogging kit has a 3.54-inch ring light and allows you to adjust the brightness and color temperature to get that ultimate video and photograph experience. Look flawless in your selfies, TikToks, and broadcasts no matter what the external lighting situation is. The included pop filter will improve vocal clarity and eliminate those harsh sounds, while the vibration damper will stabilize your microphone and avoid nasty bumps. Start your vlogging experience today with the Volkano Insta series home vlogging kit.

Phone and microphone not included

Flexible metal arms can be bent to any shape

Metal arm, desk stand, phone holder

USB powered by optional AC adaptor, PC, power bank, etc

3.54-inch ring light and microphone holder

Adjustable color temperature

Adjustable brightness