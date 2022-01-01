Are you the next streaming star or hit podcast host? There's only one way to find out. Start today with the Volkano Stream Series USB microphone. The microphone features dual condensers and an omnidirectional receiver, ideal for solo use or in groups. Record your voice, singing, or music, and connect to your favorite recording or streaming apps. The microphone includes a convenient tripod, adjustable to 180 degrees to get the perfect position for your voice. For use with computers and laptops. Microphone's gain control allows for close-up or further pickup.

Connector: USB

For use with computers and laptops

Mic Gain Control allows for close-up or further pickup

Pickup pattern: Omni-directional

Cord length: 4.92ft