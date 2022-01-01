Hover to Zoom
Volkano Stream Sereies USB 2.0 Multifunction Microphone
1 ctUPC: 0600954545841
Product Details
Are you the next streaming star or hit podcast host? There's only one way to find out. Start today with the Volkano Stream Series USB microphone. The microphone features dual condensers and an omnidirectional receiver, ideal for solo use or in groups. Record your voice, singing, or music, and connect to your favorite recording or streaming apps. The microphone includes a convenient tripod, adjustable to 180 degrees to get the perfect position for your voice. For use with computers and laptops. Microphone's gain control allows for close-up or further pickup.
- Connector: USB
- For use with computers and laptops
- Mic Gain Control allows for close-up or further pickup
- Pickup pattern: Omni-directional
- Cord length: 4.92ft