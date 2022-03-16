The visionaries at Bang Energy are excited to bring you the all-new and cutting-edge VOOZ Hydration Sensation™️! VOOZ contains everything you’d want and nothing you don’t want. The best part of VOOZ is that it’s produced in a recyclable-aluminum can! The only way we can stop global plastic pollution is to stop purchasing billions of plastic-bottled sports drinks and soft drinks! Bang Energy is dedicated to a cleaner environment by drastically reducing plastic use now! VOOZ aluminum cans are infinitely recyclable!

4 electrolytes and ketolytes

Immune support with D3 and zinc

Zero sugar

Zero Carb®

Zero artificial flavors

Zero artificial colors

Zero plastic containers