Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
VV Supremo Queso Chihuahua Mexican Quesadilla Melting Cheese
8.8 ozUPC: 0002172460147
Purchase Options
Product Details
Traditional Mexican melting cheese made from all-natural, non-processed ingredients. The distinctive color, smooth, rich texture and mild, buttery flavor make this the highest quality quesadilla cheese in the marketplace.
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1" cube (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g10.26%
Saturated Fat6g30%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol20mg6.67%
Sodium220mg9.57%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein6g
Calcium184mg15%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Pasteurized Grade "A" Whole Cow's Milk, Salt, *Enzymes and Culture
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More