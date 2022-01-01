Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 1" cube (28 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 100

% Daily value*

Total Fat 8g 10.26% Saturated Fat 6g 30% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 20mg 6.67%

Sodium 220mg 9.57%

Total Carbohydrate 0g 0% Dietary Fiber 0g 0% Sugar 0g

Protein 6g

Calcium 184mg 15%

Iron 0mg 0%

Vitamin D 0Number of International Units 0%