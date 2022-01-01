Ready, Set, Go! Get your game on with these top three peripherals. The Artemis Keyboard features Laser Etched Keycaps which allow the lighting effects to pass through the lettering on each key, for the best illumination in those dark gaming sessions. A Windows Key Lock prevents those accidental moments of jumping back into Windows when you are deep in that gaming session. The Artemis Keyboard also features Anti-Ghosting for Accurate and Fast Gameplay. The Artemis Mouse accompanied by the non-slip mousepad is the perfect complement to your new gaming setup. The perfect bundle to get your gaming going.

12 Keyboard Shortcut Keys

Non Slip Mouse pad

High Definition 3200 DPI Mouse

Multicolor Lighting