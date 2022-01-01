With the VX Gaming Combat Combo you have everything you need to achieve the highest precision all in one. The VX Gaming Combat keyboard has an aluminum body which gives it a great mechanical look, and with multi-color backlit keys it's sure to brighten your rig. The keyboard also has a built-in phone holder so you don't miss out on anything. The VX Gaming Combat mouse has a high-quality optical sensor and 4 level DPI switch to ensure you get the highest accuracy possible. With two side control buttons you can confidently be the fastest out there!

Multi-color backlit keys

High quality optical sensor

Aluminium body

Phone holder

2 side control buttons

Reinforced nylon cable

4 level DPI switch

Multi-color light

Mechanical look