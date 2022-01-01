Hover to Zoom
VX Gaming Como Series 6 in 1 Headphone
1 ctUPC: 0600954542524
Get lost in the full immersive sound of the VX Gaming Camo 5-in-1 headset, with adjustable headband and padded ear cups you can comfortably dive into your gaming for hours. The unidirectional mic ensures your team can clearly hear every instruction to get you the win!
- Gold plated heavy duty USB connector
- Ultra Comfort
- Works with PC, PS4, XBOX and Mobile
- Backlight Illumination
- Volume control
- Reinforced nylon cable