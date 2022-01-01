Hover to Zoom
VX Gaming Ranger Series Gaming Mouse - Black/Silver
1 ctUPC: 0600954544135
Purchase Options
Product Details
The VX Gaming Ranger series has a high-quality optical sensor and four level DPI switch to ensure you get the highest accuracy possible. Choose between four colors that fits best with your rig, and with two programmable buttons you can confidently be the fastest out there!
- Cable Length: 4.2 feet
- Polling rate: 125Hz
- Acceleration: 8G
- Stylish futuristic design
- 4 Colour Pulse Lighting Effect