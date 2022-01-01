Hover to Zoom
Wahl® All In One Rechargeable Groomer
1 ctUPC: 0004391710203
Product Details
The Wahl All in One Rechargeable Trimmer cordless trimmer best for beard, mustache, stubble, ear, nose, and body grooming. Achieve professional results at home with the finest grade self sharpening precision blades.
- Rechargeable with up to eighty minutes of run time per charge
- Cutting lengths from 1/16 to 1/2 with included guide combs
- Self sharpening precision blades for no snag cutting
- Foil shaver attachment for shaving and ear/nose attachment for hygenic cleaning of the nose and ears
- 5 Position Guide included as well as 3 beard guards to achieve cutting lengths from 1/16 - 1/2 inches