Walden Farms Apple Butter Spread
Product Details
Walden Farms Calorie Free Apple Butter Fruit Spread is made from natural apple fruit extract for a sensational fresh apple cinnamon taste. Great on toast, pancakes, oatmeal, in yogurt, or smoothies and to make a delicious PB&J.
- Natural Flavors
- No Carbs
- Gluten Free
- Sugar Free
- Fat Free
- Calorie Free
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Filtered Water , Citric Acid , Natural Flavours , Cellulose Gum , Xanthan Gum , Sodium Citrate , Sucralose ( 48 Mg / 15 Ml ) , Potassium Sorbate , Sodium Benzoate , Caramel , Beta Carotene , Cinnamon , Nutmeg , Allspice .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More