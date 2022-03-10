Walden Farms Apple Butter Spread Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Walden Farms Apple Butter Spread

12 OZUPC: 0007245799077
Purchase Options

Product Details

Walden Farms Calorie Free Apple Butter Fruit Spread is made from natural apple fruit extract for a sensational fresh apple cinnamon taste. Great on toast, pancakes, oatmeal, in yogurt, or smoothies and to make a delicious PB&J.

  • Natural Flavors
  • No Carbs
  • Gluten Free
  • Sugar Free
  • Fat Free
  • Calorie Free

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Filtered Water , Citric Acid , Natural Flavours , Cellulose Gum , Xanthan Gum , Sodium Citrate , Sucralose ( 48 Mg / 15 Ml ) , Potassium Sorbate , Sodium Benzoate , Caramel , Beta Carotene , Cinnamon , Nutmeg , Allspice .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More