Walden Farms Asian Fat Free Oriental Dressing
Product Details
Just the right touch of the world's finest vinegars, ground herbs and spices, triple filtered water, and natural flavors makes Walden Farms Asian Salad Dressing delicious and perfect when trying to eat right.
- Asian Dressing & Marinade
- Calorie Free
- Sugar Free
- Fat Free
- Carbohydrate Free
- Gluten Free
- Cholesterol Free
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Triple Filtered Purified Water , Apple Cider Vinegar , Soy Sauce ( Gluten Free ) , Ginger , Salt , Garlic , Onion Powder , Natural Flavors , Worcestershire Sauce , Lemon Juice , Sucralose , Xanthan Gum , Sodium Benzoate ( To Preserve Freshness )
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More