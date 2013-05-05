Walden Farms Asian Fat Free Oriental Dressing Perspective: front
Walden Farms Asian Fat Free Oriental Dressing

12 Fl OzUPC: 0007245733112
Just the right touch of the world's finest vinegars, ground herbs and spices, triple filtered water, and natural flavors makes Walden Farms Asian Salad Dressing delicious and perfect when trying to eat right.

  • Asian Dressing & Marinade
  • Calorie Free
  • Sugar Free
  • Fat Free
  • Carbohydrate Free
  • Gluten Free
  • Cholesterol Free
  • Kosher

Nutrition Facts
12.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium290mg12%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Triple Filtered Purified Water , Apple Cider Vinegar , Soy Sauce ( Gluten Free ) , Ginger , Salt , Garlic , Onion Powder , Natural Flavors , Worcestershire Sauce , Lemon Juice , Sucralose , Xanthan Gum , Sodium Benzoate ( To Preserve Freshness )

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

