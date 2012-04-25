Walden Farms Bacon Ranch Salad Dressing Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Walden Farms Bacon Ranch Salad Dressing Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Walden Farms Bacon Ranch Salad Dressing Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Walden Farms Bacon Ranch Salad Dressing

12 fl ozUPC: 0007245733110
Purchase Options

Product Details

Just the right touch of the world's finest aged vinegars, fresh ground herbs and spices, triple filtered water, and natural flavors makes Walden Farms Bacon Ranch dressing delicious and perfect when trying to eat right.

  • Calorie Free
  • Sugar Free
  • Fat Free
  • Carbohydrate Free
  • Gluten Free
  • Cholesterol Free

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium230mg10%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Filtered Water , Organic White Vinegar , Cellulose Gum , Salt , Natural Flavours , Xanthan Gum , Yeast Extract , Corn and Sugarcane Fibre , Titanium Dioxide , Bacon Flavoured Bits ( Textured Soy Protein , Soybean Oil , Salt , Natural Flavours , Caramel Colour ) , Lactic Acid , Garlic Powder , Onion Powder , Potassium Sorbate , Sodium Benzoate , Sodium Bisulphate , Dried Parsley , Canola Lecithin , White Pepper , Sucralose ( 2 Mg/30 Ml ) , Cayenne Pepper .

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More