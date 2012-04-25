Walden Farms Bacon Ranch Salad Dressing
Product Details
Just the right touch of the world's finest aged vinegars, fresh ground herbs and spices, triple filtered water, and natural flavors makes Walden Farms Bacon Ranch dressing delicious and perfect when trying to eat right.
- Calorie Free
- Sugar Free
- Fat Free
- Carbohydrate Free
- Gluten Free
- Cholesterol Free
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Filtered Water , Organic White Vinegar , Cellulose Gum , Salt , Natural Flavours , Xanthan Gum , Yeast Extract , Corn and Sugarcane Fibre , Titanium Dioxide , Bacon Flavoured Bits ( Textured Soy Protein , Soybean Oil , Salt , Natural Flavours , Caramel Colour ) , Lactic Acid , Garlic Powder , Onion Powder , Potassium Sorbate , Sodium Benzoate , Sodium Bisulphate , Dried Parsley , Canola Lecithin , White Pepper , Sucralose ( 2 Mg/30 Ml ) , Cayenne Pepper .
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
