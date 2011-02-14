Walden Farms Balsamic Vinaigrette Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Walden Farms Balsamic Vinaigrette Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Walden Farms Balsamic Vinaigrette Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Walden Farms Balsamic Vinaigrette

12 fl ozUPC: 0007245733108
Purchase Options

Product Details

Just the right touch of the world's finest aged vinegars, fresh ground herbs and spices, triple filtered water, and natural flavors makes Walden Farms Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing incredibly delicious and perfect when trying to eat right.

  • Sugar Free
  • Fat Free
  • Gluten Free
  • Carbohydrate Free
  • Cholesterol Free
  • No Preservatives

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (30 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium400mg17.39%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Balsamic Vinegar (Wine Vinegar, Concentrated Grape Must, Caramel (Color), Organic White Vinegar, Salt, Caramel Color, Cellulose Gel, Dijon Mustard (Mustard Seed, Vinegar, White Wine, Water, Salt and Spices), Cellulose Gum, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Sodium Benzoate and Potassium Sorbate To Preserve Freshness, Guar Gum, Corn Fiber, Xanthan Gum, Dried Garlic, Modified Gum Acacia, Dried Onion Carob Gum, Citric Acid, Gellan Gum, White Pepper, Sodium Bisulfate, Sucralose.

Allergen Info
Contains Mustard and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More