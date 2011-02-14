Ingredients

Water, Balsamic Vinegar (Wine Vinegar, Concentrated Grape Must, Caramel (Color), Organic White Vinegar, Salt, Caramel Color, Cellulose Gel, Dijon Mustard (Mustard Seed, Vinegar, White Wine, Water, Salt and Spices), Cellulose Gum, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Sodium Benzoate and Potassium Sorbate To Preserve Freshness, Guar Gum, Corn Fiber, Xanthan Gum, Dried Garlic, Modified Gum Acacia, Dried Onion Carob Gum, Citric Acid, Gellan Gum, White Pepper, Sodium Bisulfate, Sucralose.

Allergen Info

Contains Mustard and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

