Walden Farms Bleu Cheese Dressing

12 fl ozUPC: 0007245733103
Product Details

Just the right touch of the world's finest aged vinegars, fresh ground herbs and spices, triple filtered water, and natural flavors makes Walden Farms Blue Cheese dressing delicious and perfect when trying to eat right.

  • Calorie Free
  • No Sugar Added
  • Gluten Free
  • Kosher
  • Fat Free
  • Shake Well Before Using
  • 100% Guaranteed
  • Product of USA

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium240mg10%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
: Filtered Water , Organic White Vinegar , Cellulose Gum , Salt , Corn and Sugar Cane Fibre , Xanthan Gum , Titanium Dioxide , Natural Flavors , Mustard Flour , Lactic Acid , Onion Powder , Garlic Powder , Potassium Sorbate , Sodium Benzoate , Sucralose ( 2 . 5 Mg / 30 Ml ) , Cayenne Pepper .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
