Walden Farms Bleu Cheese Dressing
Product Details
Just the right touch of the world's finest aged vinegars, fresh ground herbs and spices, triple filtered water, and natural flavors makes Walden Farms Blue Cheese dressing delicious and perfect when trying to eat right.
- Calorie Free
- No Sugar Added
- Gluten Free
- Kosher
- Fat Free
- Shake Well Before Using
- 100% Guaranteed
- Product of USA
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
: Filtered Water , Organic White Vinegar , Cellulose Gum , Salt , Corn and Sugar Cane Fibre , Xanthan Gum , Titanium Dioxide , Natural Flavors , Mustard Flour , Lactic Acid , Onion Powder , Garlic Powder , Potassium Sorbate , Sodium Benzoate , Sucralose ( 2 . 5 Mg / 30 Ml ) , Cayenne Pepper .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More