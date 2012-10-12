Walden Farms Blueberry Fruit Spread Perspective: front
Walden Farms Blueberry Fruit Spread

12 OzUPC: 0007245799055
Product Details

Walden Farms Calorie Free Blueberry Fruit Spread is made from natural blueberry fruit extract for a sensational fresh blueberry taste. Great on toast, pancakes, oatmeal, in yogurt, or smoothies and to make a delicious PB&J.

  • Natural Flavors
  • No Calories
  • Gluten Free
  • Sugar Free
  • Fat Free

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (15 g)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Triple Filtered Purified Water, Natural Blueberry Flavor, Xanthan Gum, Citric Acid, Purple Sweet Potato Color, Sodium Citrate, Sucralose, Caramel Color, Sodium Benzoate (To Preserve Freshness), Potassium Sorbate (To Preserve Freshness), Natural Lemon Flavor

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
