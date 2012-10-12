Walden Farms Blueberry Fruit Spread
Walden Farms Calorie Free Blueberry Fruit Spread is made from natural blueberry fruit extract for a sensational fresh blueberry taste. Great on toast, pancakes, oatmeal, in yogurt, or smoothies and to make a delicious PB&J.
- Natural Flavors
- No Calories
- Gluten Free
- Sugar Free
- Fat Free
Triple Filtered Purified Water, Natural Blueberry Flavor, Xanthan Gum, Citric Acid, Purple Sweet Potato Color, Sodium Citrate, Sucralose, Caramel Color, Sodium Benzoate (To Preserve Freshness), Potassium Sorbate (To Preserve Freshness), Natural Lemon Flavor
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
