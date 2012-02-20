Walden Farms Caesar Dressing
Product Details
Just the right touch of the world's finest aged vinegars, fresh ground herbs and spices, triple filtered water, and natural flavors makes Walden Farms Caesar dressing delicious and perfect when trying to eat right.
- Sugar Free
- Fat Free
- Carbohydrate Free
- Gluten Free
- Cholesterol Free
- Calorie Free
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
: Filtered Water , Organic White Vinegar , Salt , Corn and Sugar Cane Fibre , Natural Flavours , Xanthan Gum , Cellulose Gum , Titanium Dioxide , Parmesan and Romano Cheese Flavours ( Non-Dairy ) , Lactic Acid , Anchovy Paste ( Anchovies , Salt , Olive Oil , Acetic Acid ) , Black Pepper , Potassium Sorbate , Sodium Benzoate , Onion Powder , Mustard Flour , Sodium Bisulphate , Sucralose ( 3 . 0 Mg / 30 Ml ) .
Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Lactose,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
