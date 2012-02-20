Walden Farms Caesar Dressing Perspective: front
Walden Farms Caesar Dressing Perspective: left
Walden Farms Caesar Dressing Perspective: right
Walden Farms Caesar Dressing

12 Fl OzUPC: 0007245733107
Product Details

Just the right touch of the world's finest aged vinegars, fresh ground herbs and spices, triple filtered water, and natural flavors makes Walden Farms Caesar dressing delicious and perfect when trying to eat right.

  • Sugar Free
  • Fat Free
  • Carbohydrate Free
  • Gluten Free
  • Cholesterol Free
  • Calorie Free

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium260mg11%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
: Filtered Water , Organic White Vinegar , Salt , Corn and Sugar Cane Fibre , Natural Flavours , Xanthan Gum , Cellulose Gum , Titanium Dioxide , Parmesan and Romano Cheese Flavours ( Non-Dairy ) , Lactic Acid , Anchovy Paste ( Anchovies , Salt , Olive Oil , Acetic Acid ) , Black Pepper , Potassium Sorbate , Sodium Benzoate , Onion Powder , Mustard Flour , Sodium Bisulphate , Sucralose ( 3 . 0 Mg / 30 Ml ) .

Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Lactose,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More