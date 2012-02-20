Ingredients

: Filtered Water , Organic White Vinegar , Salt , Corn and Sugar Cane Fibre , Natural Flavours , Xanthan Gum , Cellulose Gum , Titanium Dioxide , Parmesan and Romano Cheese Flavours ( Non-Dairy ) , Lactic Acid , Anchovy Paste ( Anchovies , Salt , Olive Oil , Acetic Acid ) , Black Pepper , Potassium Sorbate , Sodium Benzoate , Onion Powder , Mustard Flour , Sodium Bisulphate , Sucralose ( 3 . 0 Mg / 30 Ml ) .

Allergen Info

Contains Fish and Their Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Lactose,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More