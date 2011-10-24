Walden Farms Calorie Free Chipotle Ranch Dressing
Product Details
Just the right touch of the world's finest aged vinegars, fresh ground herbs and spices, triple filtered water, and natural flavors makes Walden Farms Chipotle dressing delicious and perfect when trying to eat right.
- Calorie Free
- Sugar Free
- Fat Free
- Carbohydrate Free
- Gluten Free
- Cholesterol Free
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
: Triple Filtered Purified Water , Organic White Vinegar , Organic Apple Cider Vinegar , Vegetable Fiber , Salt , Tomato Paste , Xanthan Gum , Natural Tomato Flavors , Cellulose Gum , Titanium Dioxide , Chili Powder , Garlic Powder , Onion Powder , Chipotle , Natural Chipotle Flavor , Sodium Benzoate ( To Preserve Freshness ) , Potassium Sorbate ( To Preserve Freshness ) , Sucralose , Natural Lemon Flavor , Cumin , Citric Acid , White Pepper , Cayenne Pepper . *Contains Trace Calories .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More