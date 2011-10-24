Walden Farms Calorie Free Chipotle Ranch Dressing Perspective: front
Walden Farms Calorie Free Chipotle Ranch Dressing Perspective: back
Walden Farms Calorie Free Chipotle Ranch Dressing Perspective: left
Walden Farms Calorie Free Chipotle Ranch Dressing Perspective: right
Walden Farms Calorie Free Chipotle Ranch Dressing

12 fl ozUPC: 0007245733119
Product Details

Just the right touch of the world's finest aged vinegars, fresh ground herbs and spices, triple filtered water, and natural flavors makes Walden Farms Chipotle dressing delicious and perfect when trying to eat right.

  • Calorie Free
  • Sugar Free
  • Fat Free
  • Carbohydrate Free
  • Gluten Free
  • Cholesterol Free

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium180mg8%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
: Triple Filtered Purified Water , Organic White Vinegar , Organic Apple Cider Vinegar , Vegetable Fiber , Salt , Tomato Paste , Xanthan Gum , Natural Tomato Flavors , Cellulose Gum , Titanium Dioxide , Chili Powder , Garlic Powder , Onion Powder , Chipotle , Natural Chipotle Flavor , Sodium Benzoate ( To Preserve Freshness ) , Potassium Sorbate ( To Preserve Freshness ) , Sucralose , Natural Lemon Flavor , Cumin , Citric Acid , White Pepper , Cayenne Pepper . *Contains Trace Calories .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible