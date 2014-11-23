Walden Farms Calorie Free Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette
Product Details
Walden Farms Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette is made with Natural Honey & White Balsamic Flavor, Apple Cider Vinegar, Molasses, Onion, Sea Salt, and more.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water , Apple Cider Vinegar , White Distilled Vinegar , Salt , Honey Flavor , Xanthan Gum , Cellulose Gel , Citric Acid , Sucralose , Vegetable Fiber , Natural Flavors , Balsamic Vinegar Flavor , Onion Powder , Sodium Benzoate , Potassium Sorbate , Garlic Powder , Lemon Juice , White Pepper , Caramel Color , FD&C Yellow#5 , Fd&c Yellow#6 . Sucralose : 0 . 11 G/30 Ml .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
