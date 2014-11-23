Walden Farms Calorie Free Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette Perspective: front
Walden Farms Calorie Free Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette
Walden Farms Calorie Free Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette
Walden Farms Calorie Free Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette

12 fl ozUPC: 0007245733122
Product Details

Walden Farms Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette is made with Natural Honey & White Balsamic Flavor, Apple Cider Vinegar, Molasses, Onion, Sea Salt, and more.

Nutritional Information

Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium260mg11%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water , Apple Cider Vinegar , White Distilled Vinegar , Salt , Honey Flavor , Xanthan Gum , Cellulose Gel , Citric Acid , Sucralose , Vegetable Fiber , Natural Flavors , Balsamic Vinegar Flavor , Onion Powder , Sodium Benzoate , Potassium Sorbate , Garlic Powder , Lemon Juice , White Pepper , Caramel Color , FD&C Yellow#5 , Fd&c Yellow#6 . Sucralose : 0 . 11 G/30 Ml .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
