Ingredients

Triple Filtered Purified Water , Tomatoes , Apple Cider Vinegar , Dijon Mustard , White Distilled Vinegar , Vegetable Fiber , Salt , Chopped Onion , Minced Garlic , Worcestershire Sauce , Xanthan Gum , Natural Flavor , Natural Honey Flavor , Cayenne Pepper , Red Cabbage Coloring , Sucralose , Potassium Sorbate

Allergen Info

Contains Mustard and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More