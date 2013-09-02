Walden Farms Calorie Free Honey Barbecue Sauce Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Walden Farms Calorie Free Honey Barbecue Sauce

12 OzUPC: 0007245755022
Purchase Options

Product Details

Slow simmered Walden Farms Calorie Free Honey BBQ Sauce is sweet and tangy, made with real honey flavor, California sun ripened tomatoes, apple cider vinegar, Dijon mustard, and more. Delicious with steak, hamburgers, ribs, chicken, or fish. An ideal marinade and great for dipping.

  • Natural Honey Flavor
  • Sweet & Tangy
  • Calorie Free
  • Sugar Free
  • Gluten Free
  • Carb Free
  • Fat Free
  • Kosher

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
12.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium210mg9%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Triple Filtered Purified Water , Tomatoes , Apple Cider Vinegar , Dijon Mustard , White Distilled Vinegar , Vegetable Fiber , Salt , Chopped Onion , Minced Garlic , Worcestershire Sauce , Xanthan Gum , Natural Flavor , Natural Honey Flavor , Cayenne Pepper , Red Cabbage Coloring , Sucralose , Potassium Sorbate

Allergen Info
Contains Mustard and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More