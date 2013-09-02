Walden Farms Calorie Free Honey Barbecue Sauce
Product Details
Slow simmered Walden Farms Calorie Free Honey BBQ Sauce is sweet and tangy, made with real honey flavor, California sun ripened tomatoes, apple cider vinegar, Dijon mustard, and more. Delicious with steak, hamburgers, ribs, chicken, or fish. An ideal marinade and great for dipping.
- Natural Honey Flavor
- Sweet & Tangy
- Calorie Free
- Sugar Free
- Gluten Free
- Carb Free
- Fat Free
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Triple Filtered Purified Water , Tomatoes , Apple Cider Vinegar , Dijon Mustard , White Distilled Vinegar , Vegetable Fiber , Salt , Chopped Onion , Minced Garlic , Worcestershire Sauce , Xanthan Gum , Natural Flavor , Natural Honey Flavor , Cayenne Pepper , Red Cabbage Coloring , Sucralose , Potassium Sorbate
Allergen Info
Contains Mustard and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More