Walden Farms Calorie Free Pear & White Balsamic Vinaigrette
Product Details
Walden Farms Pear & White Balsamic Vinaigrette is made with Natural Pear & White Balsamic Flavor, Apple Cider Vinegar, Garlic, Onion, Lemon Juice, Sea Salt, and more.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water , White Vinegar , Apple Cider Vinegar , Salt , Xanthan Gum , Celluloe Gel , Balsamic Vinegar Flavor , Sucralose , Pear Flavor , Vegetable Fiber , Potassium Sorbate , Sodium Benzoate , Onion Powder , Garlic Powder , White Pepper , Citric Acid , Lemon Juice , Fd&c Yellow#6 . Sucralose : 0 . 11 G/30 Ml .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
