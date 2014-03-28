Walden Farms Calorie Free Pear & White Balsamic Vinaigrette Perspective: front
Walden Farms Calorie Free Pear & White Balsamic Vinaigrette Perspective: left
Walden Farms Calorie Free Pear & White Balsamic Vinaigrette Perspective: right
Walden Farms Calorie Free Pear & White Balsamic Vinaigrette

12 OzUPC: 0007245733123
Walden Farms Pear & White Balsamic Vinaigrette is made with Natural Pear & White Balsamic Flavor, Apple Cider Vinegar, Garlic, Onion, Lemon Juice, Sea Salt, and more.

Nutritional Information

Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium260mg11%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water , White Vinegar , Apple Cider Vinegar , Salt , Xanthan Gum , Celluloe Gel , Balsamic Vinegar Flavor , Sucralose , Pear Flavor , Vegetable Fiber , Potassium Sorbate , Sodium Benzoate , Onion Powder , Garlic Powder , White Pepper , Citric Acid , Lemon Juice , Fd&c Yellow#6 . Sucralose : 0 . 11 G/30 Ml .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.