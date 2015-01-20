Walden Farms Calorie Free Seafood Sauce
Product Details
Walden Farms Calorie Free Seafood Sauce has a tangy tomatoes, apple cider vinegar, horseradish, lemon juice, freshly ground herbs, & spices and more. Delicious on seafood and great for dipping.
- Calorie Free
- Sugar Free
- Fat Free
- Carb Free
- Gluten Free
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water Purified ( Water Triple Filtered , Tomatoes Paste , Apples Cider Vinegar , Vinegar White Distilled , Cellulose Gel , Salt , Onions Powder , Garlic Powder , Xanthan Gum , Flavors Natural , Horseradish , Lemons Juice , Worcestershire Sauce , Cabbage Red Color , Sodium Benzoate [ added as a preservative ] , Sucralose )
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More