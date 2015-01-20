Walden Farms Calorie Free Seafood Sauce Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Walden Farms Calorie Free Seafood Sauce

12 OzUPC: 0007245788022
Purchase Options

Product Details

Walden Farms Calorie Free Seafood Sauce has a tangy tomatoes, apple cider vinegar, horseradish, lemon juice, freshly ground herbs, & spices and more. Delicious on seafood and great for dipping.

  • Calorie Free
  • Sugar Free
  • Fat Free
  • Carb Free
  • Gluten Free
  • Kosher

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
12.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium290mg12%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water Purified ( Water Triple Filtered , Tomatoes Paste , Apples Cider Vinegar , Vinegar White Distilled , Cellulose Gel , Salt , Onions Powder , Garlic Powder , Xanthan Gum , Flavors Natural , Horseradish , Lemons Juice , Worcestershire Sauce , Cabbage Red Color , Sodium Benzoate [ added as a preservative ] , Sucralose )

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More