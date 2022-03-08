Hover to Zoom
Walden Farms Calorie Free Strawberry Syrup
12 ozUPC: 0007245788068
Walden Farms Calorie Free Strawberry Syrup is made with natural Strawberry fruit extract for a sensational fresh strawberry taste. Great on ice cream in smoothies, milk, and more.
- Sugar Free
- Fat Free
- No Calories
- No Fat
- No Carbs
- No Gluten
- No Sugars
Nutrition Facts
12.0 servings per container
Calories0
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium95mg4%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water Purified , Flavors Strawberry , Flavors Natural , Cellulose Gum , Salt , Sucralose , Potassium Sorbate , To Preserve Freshness , Citric Acid
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
